Liquor bottles found from Daman cop’s car

Navsari police have arrested a head constable from Daman after liquor bottles worth Rs 1.24 lakh were seized from two cars, one allegedly belonging to his wife. The Daman IGP has suspended the head constable.

Acting on a tip-off, Navsari police on February 22 intercepted the cars near Kumbharfalia village and seized 1,248 bottles of IMFL from the car. The drivers — Ankur Parsi, a resident of Vapi, and Alpesh alias Pandu Hareshbhai, a resident of Nani Daman — were arrested by the police.

On checking the registration details of the car, according to police, one was found in the name of head constable Anil Waja’s wife. Anil was arrested Tuesday night from his residence in Nani Daman.

Police said that Anil was hand in glove with bootleggers. Daman in-charge IGP Meghna Yadav, after learning about the arrest of Waja, has suspended him.

Navsari sub-inspector P K Gohil said, “We have carried out official procedure of intimating the Daman police after the arrest of a police head constable serving duty in their territory. We will try to find out for what reason Anil Waja had given the car to the bootlegger for transporting liquor consignment. We will also find out whether Anil is also a partner in bootlegging activities.”