Ignore Dilip Ghosh’s ‘provocative’ remarks, Partha Partha Chatterjee tells workers

The Trinamool Congress on Monday slammed West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh for his derogatory remarks against the party and its workers, and asked TMC cadres to ignore “provocative” remarks of the saffron party leader. “They are relentlessly launching personal attacks on Mamata Banerjee. They are also provoking our party workers by making derogatory remarks so that we get agitated,” state minister and senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee said.

“We appeal to them (TMC workers) not to pay any heed to such remarks…. Leaders such as Dilip Ghosh have no impact on the people and are thus resorting to such tactics to gain some mileage.”

Addressing a public meeting in East Midnapore district on Sunday, Ghosh had said that Trinamool Congressworkers should be flayed. He also said that the BJP was not afraid of anyone, and that West Bengal Police was working to protect the interest of the people.

