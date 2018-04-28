Ignore claims that question vaccines: Medical groups to PM Modi

Although the letter does not name anyone, it comes in the wake of another letter to the Prime Minister by Swadeshi Jagran Manch, the economic wing of the RSS. Although the letter does not name anyone, it comes in the wake of another letter to the Prime Minister by Swadeshi Jagran Manch, the economic wing of the RSS.

Days after World Health Organisation’s Deputy Director General (Programmes) Soumya Swaminathan hit out at “nationalistic groups” for “opposing vaccines”, a group of medical associations have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him not to pay heed to “unsubstantiated and irresponsible claims” about vaccines.

Doing so, they wrote, would amount to diluting people’s faith in Mission Indradhanush, so far the health flagship of the Modi government.

Although the letter does not name anyone, it comes in the wake of another letter to the Prime Minister by Swadeshi Jagran Manch, the economic wing of the RSS. In its April 15 communique, the Manch alleged that advocacy groups of dubious antecedents and an official in the Health Ministry were “lobbying for the use of vaccines such as HPV vaccine”.

This, the Manch wrote, has meant that “questions are raised about influence of pharma giants on the National Immunisation Programme”.

The latest letter to Modi states: “…recent unsubstantiated and irresponsible claims about vaccines question the very integrity and authority of our -makers and the rigorous processes they follow, as well as technical experts and committed government officials who implement our health programmes. Such claims have the potential to plant seeds of doubt in the minds of those who put their faith in the government’s flagship programme, Mission Indradhanush.

“Sir, we therefore urge you to not allow these baseless and unscientific objections, which are contrary to global and local scientific evidence and consensus, derail India’s vaccine policies and programmes.”

Launched in December 2014, Mission Indradhanush seeks to push India’s vaccination coverage to 90 per cent, and has so far covered 2.55 crore children.

The signatories include Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India’s president Dr Jaideep Malhotra; former ICMR director-general Dr N K Ganguly; Dr Navin Dang of Dr Dang Labs, who is also a member of the Medical Council of India; Dr C N Purandare, president of International Federation of Gynaecology and Obstetrics; Dr N K Arora, executive director of INCLEN Trust; Dr Virender S Chauhan, chairman of National Assessment and Accreditation Council ; and Dr Jaiprakash Muliyel, HoD, Community Health, Christian Medical College, Vellore.

