Ignore Centre’s directive on paying tribute on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary: West Bengal Govt to colleges

The state government has asked institutes of higher learning under it to ignore a central government directive on observing Sardar Vallabhai Patel’s birth anniversary.

As per a ministry of human resource development (MHRD) directive, all institutes of higher education in the country should conduct a “unity run” on October 31. They have also been directed to organise plays and send a video recording of the events to the University Grants Commission (UGC). This is part of the Centre’s “Nation Salutes Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel” tribute to the nation’s first union home minister.

“The Union government has no right to enforce anything on us. Paying tribute or respect cannot be on the basis of any directive from anyone. We specially take objection to the directive on video-recording the event and sending the same to the UGC,” said Partha Chatterjee, state Education Minister. The education department has asked all colleges and universities under it to observe the day in their own way.

The order is the latest in a string of flashpoints between the state and the Centre. Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had dared the Centre to disconnect her mobile number, which she said she will not link with her Aadhar. “Let them disconnect my mobile connection. But I will not link my mobile number with Aadhar card. I am not bound to disclose all my personal matters,” she had said.

In September, the state government had asked its institutes to ignore a UGC directive to organise the live telecast of a Prime Minister Narendra Modi speech on the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s speech at the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago. In August, it had asked state schools to ignore a Centre’s directive to celebrate Independence Day as per a set format.

