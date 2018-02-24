IGI stalemate ends, after Supreme Court order IndiGo says will shift flights

The apex court has given IndiGo and SpiceJet time till March 3 to approach airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) for suggesting which of their flights can be shifted from T1 to T2. The apex court has given IndiGo and SpiceJet time till March 3 to approach airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) for suggesting which of their flights can be shifted from T1 to T2.

Budget carrier IndiGo on Saturday said it would comply with the Supreme Court’s order and shift some of its flights from one terminal to another at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport in the coming weeks.

On Friday, the apex court rejected IndiGo’s plea challenging a Delhi High Court order to shift its operations partially from Terminal 1 (T1) of the IGI Airport here to Terminal 2 (T2).

The apex court has given IndiGo and SpiceJet time till March 3 to approach airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) for suggesting which of their flights can be shifted from T1 to T2.

“IndiGo deferentially accepts the decision of the apex court and shall implement the order in the coming weeks, in close coordination with Delhi International Airport Limited,” the airline said in a statement today.

The top court also laid out the timeline for shifting of operations. It said that after the airlines share details of flights that can be relocated, DIAL will have to take a decision between seven to ten days. Following this, DIAL will inform IndiGo, which will have to comply with the same within ten days.

