IGI Airport Customs seize 1.08 kg of gold, arrests two women

The Customs on Sunday seized 1.08 kilograms of gold, coated in white aluminium colour and arrested two female passengers in connection with the same from the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The gold was in the form of wires concealed in the aluminium locking lining of the three suitcases.

According to officials, the seizure was made from two lady passengers belonging to Haryana who were coming from Bangkok. The accused have been booked under the section 104 of the Customs Act.