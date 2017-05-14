IG moved out

The Mehbooba Mufti-led J&K government will soon instate Muneer Ahmad Khan as IG, Kashmir. (PTI File Photo) The Mehbooba Mufti-led J&K government will soon instate Muneer Ahmad Khan as IG, Kashmir. (PTI File Photo)

The government has decided to replace IG, Kashmir Javeed Mujtaba Jeelani with Muneer Ahmad Khan, who is currently Director, Vigilance. Jeelani will swap places with Khan. Khan has experience in counterinsurgency, and has a reputation of being a tough officer. He has served in the Special Operations Group in North and South Kashmir, and as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Central Kashmir.

Formal orders would be issued soon, officials said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now