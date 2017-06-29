Iftar on Krishna Mutt premises was positive change: Karnataka Revenue Minister

(Source: Express photo) (Source: Express photo)

The Karnataka government today came to the defence of the head priest of Pejawar Mutt Vishwesha Teertha Swamihad for hosting Muslims in the Mutt premises recently, an issue over which a Hindu group has called for protests on July 2. Karnataka Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa, who was at New Delhi, said the development at the mutt should be viewed as a positive change in the society. Last week, the head priest had organised ‘Souharda Upahara Koota’ (harmony breakfast meet) allowing a gathering of Muslims to break fast and hold prayers inside the ancient Krishna Mutt temple.

This did not go well with Sena founder Pramod Muthalik who has called for a state-wide protest on July 2 against Iftar.

Speaking on the issue, Thimmappa said, “There is nothing wrong in it (hosting iftar by Head priest). It is a positive change and will have positive effect on society.”

It is difficult to bring change and if someone is trying to do, one should support, he said and added, “the world has not fallen apart by hosting iftar inside the temple premises”.

He also said that the Head priest must have hosted Iftar after much thinking and he has all strength to deal with the current opposition.

The state minister was in the national capital to meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the issue of drought relief.

