IAS trainee drowns in swimming pool in Delhi’s Ber Sarai

An Indian Administrative Service (IFS) officer on Tuesday drowned in the swimming pool of Foreign Service Institute in south Delhi’s Ber Sarai, according to news agency PTI. Police said he was rushed to Fortis Hospital where he was declared brought dead and they are investigating the case. The deceased has been identified as Amit Dahiya.

The 30-year-old IAS officer drowned while trying to save a female friend. He along with his IFS and IRS friends had gathered for a poolside party at the institute on Monday night. He was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, where he was declared brought dead at 12.50 am. His body has been sent to AIIMS for a post-mortem examination and his family has been informed of his death. A team of senior officers will collect evidence from the institute and record statements of the eyewitnesses, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The HT reports the Additional DCP (South), Chinmoy Biswal said, “As per the spot evidence, they consumed alcohol during the party.” He also said, “According to the eyewitnesses, a woman trainee slipped into the pool. Several young officers, including Dahiya, tried to rescue her and managed to pulled her out safely. But, soon after that, Ashish’s body was found floating in the pool.”

Police said Dahiya was a 2016 batch IAS trainee and a resident of Haryana’s Sonipat.

