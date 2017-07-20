IFS officer’s arrest: New officer to review show cause notices

Barinder Choudhary Barinder Choudhary

TWO DAYS after the arrest of IFS officer Birender Choudhary in a case of bribery, the UT administration has appointed PJS Dadwal, new member-secretary of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC), and asked him to review all the show cause notices issued by Choudhary in his independent capacity to several saw mills, on Wednesday. Dadwal is the joint director of Science & Technology, Chandigarh.

The UT administration has also approached the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to appoint a permanent deputy conservator of forest in Chandigarh in place of Choudhary. Forest Secretary-Cum-Chairman of CPCC, Anurag Aggarwal, said, “Dadwal was asked to examine all the show cause notices issued by the previous member-secretary. We came to know that some of the notices, which were issued by Choudhary against some saw mills, did not cover the category of green corridor.”

On Wednesday, CBI has sent a letter to the MoEF intimating it about the arrest of Choudhary on Wednesday. Sources said suspension orders of Choudhary, who is lodged at Model Burail Jail, would be issued in one or two days. The CBI has also started the process of obtaining the salary slips of the accused Choudhary to tally his salary with the cash deposited in his bank accounts and some property documents recovered from his house along with an additional cash of Rs 2 lakh. The officer, according to CBI, was arrested for demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the owners of four saw mills, who paid Choudhary Rs 25,000 each at his house in Sector 27 on July 17.

Choudhary had joined Chandigarh on a three-year deputation from Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli in 2014. He was arrested on the complaint of Rajinder Singh, the owner of Rajinder Singh and Brothers Saw Mill, at Raipur Khurd.

