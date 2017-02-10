IFS officer Nagin Nanda appointed as ‘expert member’ of NGT

Additional Chief Conservator of Forests in Himachal Pradesh Nagin Nanda has been appointed as “expert member” of the National Green Tribunal. (Representational Image) Additional Chief Conservator of Forests in Himachal Pradesh Nagin Nanda has been appointed as “expert member” of the National Green Tribunal. (Representational Image)

Additional Chief Conservator of Forests in Himachal Pradesh Nagin Nanda has been appointed as “expert member” of the National Green Tribunal. A communication in this regard was received by the state government from the Union ministry of Environment and Forests on Wednesday and Nanda is likely to assume charge in the next few days, an official said at Shimla on Thursday.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Nanda, a 1985 batch Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, has served in various positions during his 32 years of service and was instrumental in bringing about policy changes in forestry, wildlife, environment, climate change, and science and technology.