IFFI 2017: Kerala HC declines to stay order to screen S Durga

S Durga is directed Sanal Sasidharan.

A division bench of Kerala High Court on Friday declined to stay the single bench order to screen the certified version of Malayalam film S Durga at the ongoing 48th edition of IIFI in Goa. However, the division bench of acting chief justice Antony Dominic and Muhammed Mustaque said the festival jury can decide on screening the film after watching its certified version.

The court was acting upon a petition from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and organisers of the IIFI, who have appealed against the single bench verdict which directed them to screen the certified version of the film in the festival, which would conclude on November 28.

The ministry argued that the name of the film’s protagonist Durga alludes to a “revered principal goddess in India”. The prefix ‘Sexy’, which was later abbreviated to ‘S’, has “great potential” to create a law-and-order situation and hurt religious sentiments within and outside Kerala, the ministry said.

It added that film director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, who submitted the uncertified version before the jury, hadn’t obtained mandatory exemption within the required time span. Additional Solicitor General N Nagaresh, who appeared for the ministry, argued that the film director hadn’t approached the authorities, seeking exemption.

On Monday, the single bench had held that there was no reason for denying screening for a film, which was certified by the regional office of CBFC. Rajshri Deshpande, lead actor in S Durga, said in Panaji, “Tonight we are sending the link to the censored version of S Durga to all the present members of the Jury of Indian Panorama 2017. We are requesting them to watch the movie as soon as possible and give their verdict by Saturday afternoon. As you know, we don’t have much time left since IFFI is concluding on Tuesday.”

One of the jury members, Rahul Rawail, said, “I am not aware of the Kerala HC direction. Unless we get an instruction of the I&B Ministry, we can’t do anything about it. We will wait to hear from the ministry.” Ruchi Narain, another jury member, said: “I am officially waiting to be contacted by the ministry, IFFI or DFF. So far, I haven’t heard from them. I would like to watch the censored version of the film and give my views on it as a member of the jury.”

