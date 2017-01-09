If you want a ban on jallikattu, then ban biryani too: Kamal Haasan

Film actor Kamal Haasan. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) Film actor Kamal Haasan. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Making a case in favour of lifting the ban on bull sport jallikattu in Tamil Nadu, South Indian superstar actor Kamal Haasan Monday said those who think that the sport is cruel to animals should also give up biryani.

Stating that the sport is part of the “traditional culture” of the state, the actor, in an interview at Indian Today South Conclave Chennai, said, “If you want a ban on jallikattu, let’s also ban biryani… I’m a big fan of jallikattu.” He added he has himself played jallikattu many times.

The actor has often spoke in the past about the importance of resuming the sport, after it was banned by a 2014 Supreme Court order claiming that it amounted to cruelty to animals.

Saying there is no similarity between the Spanish sport of bull fighting and jallikattu, the 62-year-old actor said the bulls were harmed and killed in the sport festival in Spain but the bulls are treated like gods in Tamil Nadu. “It is about taming the bull and not causing them physical harm by breaking its horns or other parts,” he had said.

