If you smuggle, slaughter cows, you will be killed: BJP Alwar MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja

Gyan Dev Ahuja Gyan Dev Ahuja

A BJP MLA in Rajasthan has said that “if one engages in cow smuggling or slaughters a cow, he will be killed.”

Ramgarh MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja made the statement while speaking on the arrest of an alleged cow smuggler in Alwar district on Saturday. The man, identified as Zakir, was also allegedly beaten up severely by a mob before he was arrested.

“Mera toh seedha seedha kehna hai ki gautaskari aur gaukashi karoge to yu hi maroge (I will only say that if you smuggle and slaughter cows, then you will be killed),” he told reporters.

Ahuja refuted allegations that Zakir was beaten by the mob. “As the public was following the truck, it overturned, resulting in the injuries… Now he is saying that villagers beat him up. I have taken details of the case from the SHO. The people didn’t beat him. He was injured because the vehicle overturned.”

