If we don’t speak truth to power, we’ll betray legacy of our founding fathers: P Chidambaram

Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday urged the citizens of India to speak truth to power so that the nation can uphold the legacy of its founding fathers. At the launch event of his book ‘Speaking Truth To Power’ in the national capital today, the senior Congress leader said, “I urge many of you to speak, because not all can write and not all have inclination to write. But I think we all should speak, because if we do not speak truth to power, we will betray the mandate and legacy of our founding fathers.”

The former finance minister had in September last year applauded Yashwant Sinha for “speaking truth to power” about the economy. He had said it would be a “miracle” if the BJP-led government manages to turn around the economy before its term ends in 2019. Asking industry captains and others to speak up, the senior Congress leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the head of the government, must take responsibility for the economic decline. Also Read: Yashwant Sinha speaking truth to power, will take miracle to turn around economy: Congress

Last Sunday, Chidambaram hit out at the government, claiming it is “clueless” about how to create jobs. He said if selling “pakodas” is a job then begging should also be recognised as an employment option. Also Read: P Chidambaram targets govt on jobs, BJP says insult to poor

The Congress leader, in a series of tweets, cautioned: “Be prepared for an assault on our common sense by wild claims of job creation by the government.” He went on to argue that real job creation will be reflected by robust increase in private investment, private consumption, exports and credit demand, which is not happening yet.

