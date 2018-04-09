If Trinamool Congress attacks us, it will be paid back in same coin: BJP

The Supreme Court today refused to extend the last date for the filing of nominations for panchayat polls The Supreme Court today refused to extend the last date for the filing of nominations for panchayat polls

The BJP today warned the Trinamool Congress (TMC) that if the ruling party workers attacked BJP candidates during panchayat polls in the state, it would be paid back in the same coin.

Talking to reporters on the last day of filing nominations for the rural polls to be held in three phases from May 1, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said the party would fight the panchyat polls with all their strength.

“If the TMC tries to unleash violence on the day of the polls, it will be paid back in the same coin. If they attack us with bombs and pistols, we won’t greet them with a plate of sweets,” he said.

“We have worked hard to ensure that our candidates file their nominations. Now as it is clear that the central forces will not be deployed for panchyat elections. We have to be prepared for all eventuality. We will fight till the end,” Ghosh said.

The Supreme Court today refused to extend the last date for the filing of nominations for panchayat polls saying it could not interfere with the election process.

The top court, however, granted liberty to all candidates to approach the West Bengal State Election Commission for appropriate relief.

The BJP had on March 6 told the apex court that “democracy is being murdered” in West Bengal as the ruling TMC was engaged in large-scale violence and not allowing its candidates to file nominations for the upcoming panchayat polls.

It had also sought availability of nomination papers online, extension of the last date for filing these papers and deployment of paramilitary forces in the state in the run-up to the polls.

The TMC leadership welcomed the apex court’s ruling.

“We have full faith in and respect for judiciary. We requested the State Election Commissioner to ensure free and fair elections and not to give in to the pressure tactics of opposition parties,” TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said.

The panchayat polls are scheduled to be held on May 1, 3, and 5. The votes will be counted on May 8. According to the notification, the last date for filing of nominations is April 9 and the last date of scrutiny of the nominations is April 11.

