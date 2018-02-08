If there is unrest in Darjeeling, Sikkim benefits, says Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee with GTA chairman Binay Tamang in Darjeeling on Wednesday. (Express Photo) Mamata Banerjee with GTA chairman Binay Tamang in Darjeeling on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday blamed Sikkim for seven months of unrest in Darjeeling over the demand for a separate Gorkhaland, stating the neighbouring state benefits when trouble erupts in the Hills. Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony of the annual Bengal police sports meet in the Hills, Mamata held the neighbouring state and “some forces” responsible for the recent unrest.

“If there is unrest in Darjeeling, Sikkim gets benefited. I want peace to prevail in Sikkim. But why do they want unrest in Darjeeling? Darjeeling is as beautiful a place as Sikkim or even Switzerland. If there is unrest in Darjeeling, tourists flock to Sikkim. Sikkim gets benefited. Some people come from Sikkim and pour in money to create unrest in Darjeeling. It is Darjeeling’s loss,” Mamata said in Chowrasta during the second day of her visit to the Hills.

In June 2017, the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), the ruling party in the northeast state, had declared its support for the “democratic demand” for a separate state of Gorkhaland and expressed its opposition to the “illegal, undemocratic and unconstitutional” acts committed in Darjeeling. Two days later, Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling had backed the demand for Gorkhaland and written to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, saying the “creation of Gorkhaland state will also restore permanent peace and prosperity in the region”.

Mamata further said people and businesses in Darjeeling suffer when there is a bandh in the Hills. She said trouble begins whenever someone wants to initiate development in the Hills.

The chief minister announced the setting up of a state university and asked the Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) “not to beg from the Centre”. “I have heard from Binay Tamang (GTA chairman) that they requested the Centre for a university in Darjeeling. I told them not to beg from the Centre. We will set up a university here,” she said.

Meanwhile, in a press note, absconding GJM leader Bimal Gurung stated that the struggle for Gorkhaland will continue.

