If seaplane is not development then what else is: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma) Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma)

Asking Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi to “stop spreading lies about the state’s development”, Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday asked, “Is it not the development of Gujarat, that a seaplane takes off from Sabarmati riverfront?”

“If this is not development, then what else is,” he asked during a press meet here on Tuesday.

On any breach of rules regarding the use of seaplane by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he, however, said that all due formalities and procedures were completed.

Alleging that Rahul had spoken lies all along during his campaign trail, he presented a comparative data of the state departments like irrigation, mines and education, besides the GDP for 1995-96 and 2015-16 and 2016-17 on Tuesday to show a “vast gap between the Congress and BJP rules”. “

The Congress had looted the country in the last ten years (of its UPA rule),” Prasad said.

However, congratulating Rahul on being selected as the Congress president, Prasad said that he should now behave more responsibly. “The post has come to Rahul not on the basis of his ability, but because of his family,” he said.

Commenting obliquely on Rahul’s visits to temples, the minister said that Modi did not reach this position by going to temples, but working hard. “You visit Varanasi and Mathura temples, but not Ayodhya. Clear your stand on Ram temple,” Prasad said.

Attacking Rahul, he alleged the Congress leader was being given chits to reply to question in the press conference on Tuesday. “At one point, when he was asked how would Congress (if it came to power) fulfil Patidars’ reservation demand, he just passed the query to his state leaders instead of replying,” Prasad alleged.

He added the Congress was misleading the Patidars “because reservation could not be given beyond 50 per cent cap”.

