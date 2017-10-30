If SC says need to approach individually, then I respect it: Mamata Banerjee on Aadhaar plea

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hosted dinner ceremony at the Eco Park in New Town on Friday. (Source: File) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hosted dinner ceremony at the Eco Park in New Town on Friday. (Source: File)

Hours after the Supreme Court refused to entertain West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s plea against Aadhaar, Banerjee on Monday said she accepts the apex court’s decision asking her to file a fresh plea. “If court has said on Aadhaar matter that I need to approach individually, then I respect it. They have not rejected my petition,” said Banerjee. The court had declined to entertain its petition challenging the Centre’s decision to make Aadhaar mandatory for availing benefits of numerous government welfare schemes. The court, however, asked the West Bengal counsel to amend its prayer and submit a fresh plea.

The apex court bench, while hearing the petition, asked the state government asking how can it question a law enacted by the Parliament. “In a federal structure, how can a state file plea challenging Parliament’s mandate? We know it is a matter which needs consideration but you satisfy us how a state can challenge it?” it asked.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, informed the court that the plea has been filed by the labour department of the state as subsidies under these schemes have to be given by them.

