If RSS workers can be made Governors, why can’t Mohan Bhagwat be made President: Uddhav Thackeray

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo)

The Shiv Sena has once again reiterated its demand to make RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat the President of India. “We had suggested Mohan Bhagwat’s name because we honestly feel he should be the President of the country. He is the most eligible candidate for our resolution of a Hindu rashtra. Look at the appointment of governors. If RSS workers can be appointed as Governors of states, there should be no problem in making Bhagwat the President,” said Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Tuesday. The Sena had last month demanded that Bhagwat be made the President. The demand was seen as an attempt to put the BJP in a quandary and came in the backdrop of the Sena feeling slighted over the treatment it was being meted out by the BJP.

However, Thackeray subsequently visited Delhi for an NDA leaders’ meet, where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Subsequent to the meeting, the party had tempered its criticism of the BJP.

However, Thackeray on Tuesday choose to reignite the “Bhagwat for President” campaign. When asked if the Sena will back NCP chief Sharad Pawar as the next President if its first choice does not materialise, he said, “We have not spoken to each other over the issue, so there is nothing to say at the moment.”

