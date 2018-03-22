Yogi Adityanath: If required, will provide reservations to most backward sections

Asserting the need to bring the Dalits and the poor into the mainstream, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “We will provide jobs without discrimination.” (File) Asserting the need to bring the Dalits and the poor into the mainstream, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “We will provide jobs without discrimination.” (File)

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday hinted at introducing a quota for the most-backward sections to ensure their upliftment. While responding to queries raised by members during a discussion in the state Assembly, the chief minister said if required, the provisions related to reservations will be provided to the most backward in the society.

“Agar aavashyakta padi, to hum ati pichchde aur ati Dalit ko aarakshan dene par vichar karenge (If the need arises, we will provide reservations to the most backwards and the most backward among Dalits),” Yogi said.

Asserting the need to bring the Dalits and the poor into the mainstream, the chief minister said, “We will provide jobs without discrimination. Earlier, there used to be ‘len den’ (deals). Could anyone imagine that Rs 40 lakh to Rs 60 lakh will be taken for recruitment in UPPSC jobs? Let the inquiry report come, those found responsible for it will go to jail and their properties will be attached.” He added, “It is our endeavor that this month itself, we will implement proposals worth Rs 25,000 crore and this task will be taken ahead next month.”

Yogi also expressed confidence that direct employment will reach 20 lakh youth in the next three years. “If all the proposals that come our way are taken up, then around 35 lakh youth are likely to get employed,” he said.

The chief minister also attacked the previous government for “various shortcomings” which resulted in stalling of recruitment with courts intervening. Unlike earlier times, he said, employment was now being given on the basis of merit.

On the Opposition’s charge that no development was done in the one year of the BJP government in the state, Yogi said his government walked in close co-ordination with the Centre to ensure benefits of development was made available to even the last person on the social ladder. He added that eight districts had been made open-defecation free during his term.

Refuting the allegation of the Opposition that there was a cut in the budget of different departments, the chief minister presented department-wise details of rise in percentage of their respective budgets and remarked “the cut has been made only where it used to go into the pockets of a handful of people.” “There were eight districts where people’s representatives had been demanding medical colleges and I am happy that six will be completed this year,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd