If Rajinikanth enters politics, I will join hands with him: Kamal Haasan

Actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in the Nadigar Sangam event. Photo credit: Twitter/rameshlaus Actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in the Nadigar Sangam event. Photo credit: Twitter/rameshlaus

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan made it clear Friday that he is willing to team up with Rajinikanth if the latter enters politics.

“There are questions whether I will join hands with Rajinikanth in politics. If Rajini enters politics, I will join hands with him,” Haasan was quoted saying by news agency ANI. At the same time, he said that he will not enter the political arena in haste.

Haasan and Rajinikanth were seen together last month when they attended the 75th anniversary celebrations of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagama’s mouthpiece Murasoli in Chennai. While Haasan sat on the stage with DMK working president MK Stalin, Rajini was seen sitting in the audience paying close attention to the speeches made by leaders on the dais.

Sources close to Haasan had told the Indian Express that the actor is planning to launch a political outfit by the end of September possibly with an eye on the local body elections scheduled in November.

“Preparations to float a political party is in progress and the announcement is likely in a few days. Vijayadashami or Gandhi Jayanthi may be considered appropriate to make the announcement. He is yet to share the final details with leaders of his fans’ groups but the upcoming local body elections have made it a necessity for him to step in,” said a close aide of the actor.

Haasan’s move to float a political entity has long been predicted as he has complained about the attitude of the ruling AIADMK government a number of times on Twitter. He showed no restraint in hitting out at chief minister EK Palaniswami and other ministers in the state government even as the party spiralled out of control in the midst of bitter factionalism.

Rajini has so far not given any clear hint to joining politics even though a plunge into the field is not ruled out.

