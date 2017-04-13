If Parliament wants, RS too can have right to rule on money bills: P J Kurien

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman P J Kurien Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman P J Kurien

Rajya Sabha deputy chairman P J Kurien has suggested that Parliament, if it wants, can amend the Constitution to give Rajya Sabha equal rights with Lok Sabha in deciding what is a money bill. The session just ended saw the government take the money bill route to pass four GST bills as well as amend 40 central statutes in the Finance Bill.

“Financial business of the budget and money bill are passed by Lok Sabha. Rajya Sabha can only discuss and return it with or without amendments; it is not necessary that Lok Sabha accept the amendments suggested by Rajya Sabha,” Kurien told The Indian Express during an interview.

“Members [of Rajya Sabha] feel that they do not have adequate recognition and importance. But it is stipulated in the Constitution,” Kurien said. At the same time, he said it is a misplaced interpretation that Rajya Sabha is of secondary importance because money bills can’t be introduced.

But does he not agree that bills being certified as money bills and brought to Rajya Sabha create an impression that this House’s importance is being undermined? Kurien said it is a controversial issue and he does not want to comment on it.

“But I have to speak on one point, that the Constitution has given full authority to the Lok Sabha Speaker to decide whether a bill is money bill or not,” he said. “The Constitution has also said what could be a money bill and what could be the characteristics of money bills. But the authority to take that decision … is with the Speaker. The chairman or deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha has to go by that.”

Asked about demands by some Rajya Sabha members for an amendment to Article 110 of the Constitution, under which the Speaker decides what is a money bill, Kurien said, “A demand has been raised that Article 110 be amended to give Rajya Sabha equal status to Lok Sabha on the question of deciding money bills… It is up to Parliament to take a decision. As deputy chairman, I do not want to express our personal views. If Parliament wants, it can amend the Constitution.”

Asked about disruptions in the House, Kurien said Rajya Sabha used to function smoothly in the 1980s and 1990s but there has been a gradual “degradation”. Yet, he said, members are not to be blamed for that as they have to raise issues. He said another reason for disruption is that members feel they will get more media attention if they engage in disruption.

As a senior parliamentarian and a two-term deputy chairman in Rajya Sabha, what measures would he suggest to curb disruption? “Members themselves should feel that their standard of interactions should improve,” Kurien said. “Their debates should have quality… Instead of resorting to disruption, they should raise important points and raise the level of discussions and ensure the House functions through debate and discussion and not by shouting slogans.”

To a question about his strictness, which has at times upset both the Treasury and the Opposition benches, he said: “The deputy chairman’s post is a constitutional post. One has to be strictly non-partisan and neutral. My decisions sometimes may not be liked by some members but ultimately they will understand I have taken a neutral stand.”

