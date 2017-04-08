If not with syndicate, you are enemy of state: Poonam Mahajan

Poonam Mahajan greets Dinesh Trivedi of Trinamool. (Source: Express photo by Anil Sharma) Poonam Mahajan greets Dinesh Trivedi of Trinamool. (Source: Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Poonam Mahajan, BJP Lok Sabha MP, tells the Indian Express why she brought up political violence in Kerala.

You described the political violence happening in Kerala as CPM-sponsored terrorism…

I raised the issue because on Thursday Congress MP K C Venugopal had talked about only one incident — the developments following the alleged suicide of engineering student Jishnu Pranoy. It’s not just about one student, it’s been happening in many private colleges in the state. There is a syndicate in Kerala and if you don’t follow its ideology you are an enemy of the state. We have seen how police were dealing with Jishnu’s poor mother. Lethargy of law and order is at its peak in Kerala.

The issue has been projected as an ideological war; you said it’s a human rights violation.

The way the police attacked two BJYM activists for showing black flags has been brutal. It’s a violation of basic human rights. I have a right to protest and show a black flag to the chief minister.

You were heard mentioning “intolerance of communists”.

You should give us answers on the acts of intolerance happening in Kerala. Your students want to divide the country in the name of azadi. But you are intolerant of any other ideology.

But CPM workers too have been killed in Kerala, and the Opposition was saying the RSS is responsible.

There are political clashes. But if the murders are by the syndicate, no charge is booked. No questionable case has happened to any CPM worker… It’s true that false cases were filed against RSS and BJP workers.

Even the Congress protested against your raising the issue.

It’s weird that the Congress also joined the Left MPs. The Congress just wanted to fight over the Jishnu incident. It’s shameful that the Congress is differentiating among cases of violence against youngsters. Everyone should have worked together against such political violence.

