If nominated celebs have no interest, let them quit, says Samajwadi Party MP

The frequent absence of celebrities nominated to Rajya Sabha, including Sachin Tendulkar, came up Thursday with Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agrawal suggesting they resign if they have no interest. Noting that 12 members in the House have been nominated from various fields, Agrawal said, “People have been nominated here but we are not being able to see them. They do not come. I have been observing it for the last many sessions, be it Tendulkar of our cricket or any film actress.”

Agrawal, who sought to raise it as a point of order, said, “If they are nominated and not coming, it means they have no interest. If they have no interest, they should resign. Others will come.” Deputy chairman P J Kurien said it is up to the celebrity MPs to decide. When Agrawal insisted they should be seen in the House, the deputy chairman told him, “You can use your good offices with them and request them to be present in the House at least for a few days whenever possible.” Agrawal asked whether he should write a letter to them, and Kurien replied, “Yes, you write.” Low attendance of celebrity MPs has been an issue raised a number of times.

