If Nitish Kumar uncomfortable with Lalu, he should join NDA, says Ram Vilas Paswan

A day after the war of words between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad over supporting the NDA’s presidential candidate, LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday said that if Nitish feels “uncomfortable” in the company of Lalu, he should join the NDA.

The JD(U), on its part, tweeted that it was “not part of any national alliance”. Paswan, who lauded Nitish for extending support to Ram Nath Kovind as President, said: “There have been clear signs that Nitish has not been comfortable with Lalu. It is not advisable for Nitish to ride two boats at the same time. He should join the NDA.”

BJP legislature party leader Sushil Kumar Modi said, “How can a novice in politics like (Deputy CM) Tejashwi Yadav react to Nitish on presidential poll? Tejashwi has insulted the CM by reacting to his remarks on political arithmetic.” Tejashwi had on Friday said that no one could say “fielding Meira Kumar was a matter of losing cause”.

