‘If Mumbai & Karachi can trade with each other, why can’t Amritsar and Lahore’

Sidhu said, “I have raised the issue of trade corridor in Parliament four times. If we don’t make any concentrated efforts, we will keep on suffering.”. Sidhu said, “I have raised the issue of trade corridor in Parliament four times. If we don’t make any concentrated efforts, we will keep on suffering.”.

PUNJAB CABINET Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu expressed his disappointment over the current scenario of trade relations between Amritsar and Lahore on the last day of the annual Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX) Monday. Sidhu pointed out that if Mumbai and Karachi could trade with each other despite being 1,200 km apart, why can’t Amritsar and Lahore.

The Punjab government’s request that Pakistan traders be allowed to participate in the fair was turned down by the Centre. It was the 12th edition of the fair and this was the second year in a row that Pakistan traders were not allowed.

Without making any specific mention about the absence of Pakistani traders in PITEX, Sidhu said, “Mumbai and Karachi are separated by 1,200 km but trade doesn’t stop for a minute between both cities. On the other hand, if you throw a stone from Amritsar, it will reach Lahore. Such is the proximity of both cites. But our trade is all closed. This is deliberate mechanism that we need to fight against.”

He added, “I have raised the issue of trade corridor in Parliament four times. If we don’t make any concentrated efforts, we will keep on suffering.”.

J&K wins ‘best state’ award

Jammu and Kashmir state was adjudged the best state during valedictory ceremony of Punjab International Trade Expo PITEX 2017 Monday. The award, said a spokesman, was given in recognition of the policies adopted by the state in general and the directorate of handicrafts in particular for the benefit of the artisan community.

The presentation and discipline maintained by J&K stalls during the exhibition was also appreciated. The award was received by Zahoor Ahmad, an official with the handicrafts department.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App