If judiciary is not strong, independent and efficient, nobody is safe in India, says Justice J Chelameswar

J Chelameswar was delivering the N L Belekar memorial lecture. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) J Chelameswar was delivering the N L Belekar memorial lecture. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Pitching for a strong and independent judiciary, Supreme Court Judge Justice Jasti Chelameswar has called upon the members of the Bar to play their role during the time when an imbalance sets between the judiciary and the executive.

“Executive with the support of a majority of legislators has a great role to play in appointments and judiciary thereby exercise a little bit control. Some executive will exercise little control but when it becomes excessive, it poses a constant threat to the independence of the judiciary. The Bar has a role to play by remaining vigilant and critically examine the role of the executive when the attack comes in innumerable form and examine the role of the bench too,” said Justice Chelameswar. The Bar must be well informed in the philosophy of the constitution in such times,” he added while delivering the N L Belekar memorial lecture on “Rule of Law and Role of Bar” organized by the Nagpur High Court Bar Association on Saturday.

Justice Chelmeshwar further said, “remove the system of judicial scrutiny (of government actions) and all forms of government will exercise their power. Power be it in any hand, not just of the executive, has a tendency to corrupt.”

Chelmeshwar also called upon the lawyers to critically examine if and how they are responsible for protraction of justice delivery. Giving example from Assam, where he had served as Chief Justice, he said, “I had found that the police were dealing in civil cases on a huge scale. A Superintendent of Police had told me at a social gathering that his staff is poorly trained and is mostly on bandobast duties resulting in piling up of cases and poor conviction rate. But why were the people going to the police? Because the people were not inclined to approach the judiciary due to large pendency and protraction of cases. Here as well the bar has a prominent role to play.”

“I would not put it in terms of big ideas like the nation. I would simply put it this way, if we want our grandchildren to stay in this country with dignity then we must protect, preserve and strengthen the judiciary in the country. If the judiciary is not strong, independent, responsive and efficient then nobody is safe in India,” Chelmeshwar added.

