If I cannot stop namaz on road, I have no right to stop Janmashtami at thana: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday said that if he cannot stop the offering of namaz on roads during Eid, he has no right to stop celebration of Janmashtami at police stations. “Agar mai sadak par Eid ke din namaz padhne pe rok nahi laga sakta to mujhe koi adhikar nahi ki mai thano mein janmashtami ke parv ko rokun… koi adhikar nahi,” he said.

He said when officers red-flagged the use of microphones, DJs and music systems during the recent kanwar yatra (the annual pilgrimage of Shiv devotees), he told them to ensure that microphones are banned everywhere and no sound emanates from any place of worship. He said he asked the administration whether such a ban could be enforced and if it was not possible, then the yatra would continue the usual way.

(“Maine prashasan se kaha… sabhi pradeshon ke jo adhikari aaye thay… maine kaha ki mere saamne ek aadesh paarit kariye phir ki mike har jagah ke liye partibandhit honi chahiye… har jagah ban karo… aur yeh tay kariye ki kisi bhi dharmsthal mein… uski premises ke bahar, uski awaaz aani hi nahi chahiye… kya isko laagu kar payenge?…Agar laagu nahin kar sakte hain to phir isko bhi hum laagu nahi hone denge… yatra chalegi.”)

Speaking at an event organised by the Prerna Jansanchar Evam Shidh Sansthan, Noida and Lucknow Jansanchar Evam Patrakarita Sansthan — RSS Sah-Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale too was present — the Chief Minister said officers briefing him on the kanwar yatra told him that use of use of microphones, DJs and music systems would not be allowed.

“Maine kaha ki ye kanwar yatra hai ya shav yatra?… Arrey woh kanwar yatra mein baaje nahin bajenge, damru nahin bajega, dhol nahin bajega, chimte nahin bajenge, log nachenge-gayenge nahin, mike nahi bajega to woh yatra kanwar yatra kaise hogi,” he said.

(I asked if this was a kanwar yatra or a funeral procession. If they don’t play music and drums, don’t dance and sing, don’t use the mike, how will it be a kanwar yatra) Quoting RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya, Yogi Adityanath said no one should have any objection on the celebration of Ganesh Utsav in every village and town.

He said everyone has the freedom to celebrate festivals in the country. “Hum sabke liye kahenge… Aap Christmas bhi manaiye… kaun rok raha hai… Bharat ke andar kabhi nahi roka gaya… Aap namaz bhi padhiye, araam se padhiye… kanoon ke daayre me reh kar ke padhiye, koi rokega nahin… lekin kanoon ka ulanghan koi karega toh us par kahin na kahin phir takrao paida hoga… aur isi liye in muddon ko prakharta ke saath unhone (Deendayal Upadhyaya) rakha,” he said.

Those who work for strengthening the cultural unity of the country, he said, are called communal. “Jaise, agar mai kahun ki ‘garv se kaho main Hindu hoon’ toh kahenge ki dekhiye, sampradayik ho gaya.” (For example, if I say take pride in saying I am a Hindu, I will be called communal).

He said in Nepal, Mauritius or any country where Hindus of Indian origin live, they feel proud to be called Hindus. “But if we say the same in India, we will be called communal,” he said.

Targeting the previous SP government, Yogi Adityanath said those who called themselves Yaduvanshis had banned the celebration of Janmashtami at police stations and police lines. He said he was of the belief that “prayers and kirtan may bring improvement in the police system”.

