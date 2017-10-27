If Congress and NC ask publicly, J&K govt will announce holiday on Hari Singh birth anniversary: Deputy CM Nirmal Singh

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minster Nirmal Singh. (Source: File photo) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minster Nirmal Singh. (Source: File photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh on Thursday took the debate over the non-declaration of a holiday on Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary to the doorstep of the Congress and National Conference, saying the demand would be accepted the moment Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and G A Mir publicly ask for it.

“Mein National Conference aur Congress to challenge karta hoon ki unke neta Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah aur G A Mir kahen ki Maharaja Hari Singh ke janamdin par chhutti honi chahiye aur hum ek second mein sarkar se chutti karva lengey (I challenge National Conference and Congress that let their leaders including Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and G A Mir demand holiday on birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh and we will make to government to announce it within a second),” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

In the Valley, they play Kashmir politics and in Jammu, they try to mislead people, he said.

For the past nearly two months, Jammu-based leaders of the Congress and the National Conference, among other Opposition parties, have criticised the BJP in the coalition government for their failure to get a public holiday announced on the birth anniversary of the last Dogra ruler, Maharaja Hari Singh, which falls on September 23.

While Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh had written a letter to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for announcing a holiday on September 23 in view of the public sentiments in the Jammu region, the government did not heed it as it has already been observing Martyrs’ Day on July 13 in the memory of those who were killed in action against an uprising in the Valley by Maharaja’s forces in 1931.

The PDP’s member of the Legislative Council, Yuvraj Vikramaditya Singh, who was the party’s Jammu face and also the grandson of late Maharaja, resigned from the party, citing the government’s indifference over the holiday as one of the reasons.

Addressing a rally organised as a show of strength to the Congress and the NC, Nirmal Singh asked them to publicly debate the issue with facts instead of trying to mislead people.

He accused both the National Conference and the Congress of compelling the Maharaja to leave Jammu and Kashmir after signing the Instrument of Accession, adding that even his body was not allowed into the state. Only his mortal remains had come, he added.

