If BJP or Cong wins, power & water tariff will go up: Arvind Kejriwal

Sounding the bugle for the MCD polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today cautioned the people that power and water tariff will increase if either the BJP or the Congress comes to power in civic bodies. He also claimed that both the parties have “hatched a conspiracy” to snatch these departments from the AAP government.

Addressing his first public meeting in North Delhi’s Burari area in the run up to the civic polls, Kejriwal said if his party wins MCD polls, it will not allow this to happen.

He appealed the voters to “strengthen the hands” of the AAP government in developing Delhi by voting for the party.

By holding a rally in Burari, the party is trying to woo Purvanchali voters and give out the message that these voters are still with it.

Kejriwal also promised a cleaner city if his party is voted to power in MCD polls. “Two days back, a senior BJP leader met me and said, a big conspiracy is being hatched. He told me that if either Congress or BJP comes to power in the MCD, they will increase rates of power and water in Delhi.

“When I asked how it could be possible, he told me that the Centre will snatch power and water departments from the Delhi government and give them to MCDs. These both departments were with MCD before 1998,” Kejriwal told the gathering.

Listing out the achievements of his dispensation, the AAP chief said his government has halved power tariff in the city and provided free water to Delhites, but the BJP and the Congress would not allow it to continue if they win the polls.

“We have done a lot of work over the last two years. We have sent government teachers abroad for training and have seen providing free medicines. Our government revamped the education and health sector,” he said.

During his 35-minute speech, he dared BJP chief Amit Shah for a debate on achievements of BJP-ruled states as against the AAP government’s here.

“I challenge Amit Shah for a debate on work of BJP-ruled states and AAP’s in Delhi. In Delhi, if someone consumes power up to 400 units, the bill is Rs 1,379. In Gujarat, it is Rs 2,700 for consuming the same amount of power.

“In Mumbai, the power bill for the same units is Rs 4,000 while in Karnataka, it comes to Rs 2,700,” he said.

