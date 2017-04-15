If BJP comes to power, we will reduce power tariff by 30%: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. Amit Mehra Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. Amit Mehra

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari talks to Pragya Kaushika about the party’s prospects in the MCD polls, the Rajouri Garden bypoll result and shouldering most of the responsibility of the campaign.

AAP has said that if the BJP comes to power once again, rates of electricity and power will be affected. How do you propose to counter this campaign launched by AAP?

All these are lies being spread by Kejriwal. Does the MCD decide electricity and water tariff? I assure the people that if we come to power, we will reduce power tariff by 30 per cent for all with no conditions. AAP has a limited subsidy per unit usage. I will ask my legal department to take action against those spreading such lies.

With your list of star campaigners failing to land in Delhi, are you the only star campaigner for the party?

Ravi Kishan is one of our star campaigners. We had made a list of campaigners but we did not seek approval from those on the list.The senior leaders will conduct public meetings in the last leg of the campaign. They have also been accompanying us on the roadshows. Our public meetings will start from April 17. Most of our campaigners will reach the capital by then.

What do you feel about the Rajouri Garden bypoll result and AAP saying they lost because its MLA left Delhi for Punjab?

It has given a boost to my confidence and I want to thank the people for their support. They have reaffirmed their faith in the policies of the PM. This is the beginning of change in the capital. In the MCD election, too, we believe Delhi will surprise us again. Everyone said the Rajouri Garden result will gauge the mood of the people. If Deputy CM Manish Sisodia thinks he is being punished for leaving Delhi for Punjab, then the people will punish CM Arvind Kejriwal for leaving Delhi. Sisodia had even declared him the face of Punjab during the Assembly election.

Despite coming second, the Congress believes it has fared better in this election compared to the previous one. What do you think ?

DPCC chief Ajay Maken has forgotten how the party fared in the booth where he lives. The party lost in ward number 154, where Maken lives. Even AAP managed more votes than the Congress. If a party president cannot win his own booth, how will he make it win in Delhi. A woman, who was trying to get a ticket, alleged she was asked to pay money to contest. She also said she was mentally harassed. We can’t expect much from this party when it comes to issues such as women empowerment and safety.

What is your opinion on the poster war in the capital and AAP using opposition leader Vijender Gupta?

Are you (Kejriwal) afraid of me? You are a CM. Why not use the photo of the Delhi unit chief? Arvind Kejriwal despises Manoj Tiwari because he is a Purva-nchali; it shows his mental level.

Kailash Kher also sang the BJP poll anthem, yet your song was launched. What do you have to say on this?

I heard this rumour… Now, people are saying Kher sang the anthem and Tiwari rejected it. I am trying to rope him in so that he can campaign for us.

