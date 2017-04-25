If BJP can appoint RSS workers as Guvs, why not President: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Express Photo) Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Express Photo)

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Tuesday questioned the BJP’s alleged reluctance in backing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s candidature for the post of president, saying it should not be a problem when the party can entrust RSS men with gubernatorial duties.

“Our heartfelt wish is that Bhagwat’s name should be put forth (by the BJP) for the president’s post. He is the most eligible candidate for our resolution of a Hindu rashtra. Look at the appointment of governors. If RSS workers can be appointed as governors of states, there should be no problem in making Bhagwat the president,” Thackeray told reporters here.

When asked if Sena will back NCP chief Sharad Pawar as the next president if its first choice does not materialise, he said, “We have not spoken to each other over the issue so there is nothing to say at the moment…”

“But what can be said about Pawar? Modiji has himself said Pawar is his Guru. He has also been awarded with a Padma Vibhushan. I do not know what is going on in whose mind,” Thackeray said.

The Sena chief also took a jibe at the Centre over the killing of 25 CRPF jawans in Chhattisgarh.

“It is widely said that the act banning cow slaughter is not effective because it is implemented in some states while in others it is not. This means that demonetisation has not happened in Chhattisgarh and Kashmir,” he claimed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained that besides rooting out corruption, demonetisation was aimed at crippling terror and naxal funding. To a query on increasing fuel rates in the country, Thackeray said, “If the government can levy the same taxation system across the country (through GST) why can the purchasing price be too equal everywhere ? It is not right for Mumbai to pay the highest charge on petrol and diesel.”

Recently, the price of petrol was hiked by Rs 1.39 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.04 a litre in sync with firming international rates.

