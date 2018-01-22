If a party did not take part, it shows their mindset: Nitish Kumar on Bihar’s human chain

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (Express photo by Prem nath pandey/File) Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (Express photo by Prem nath pandey/File)

Soon after he joined the human chain at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, with Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary on one side and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi on the other, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told reporters that it was the government’s responsibility to create awareness against dowry and child marriage and the onus of making the campaign successful rested with the people.

Asked about opposition party RJD’s decision to boycott the human chain, the CM said it only reflected the party’s

“mindset” on social issues. While the CM, Deputy CM and some senior ministers joined the human chain at Patna, several other ministers joined it at other districts to boost the morale of the local administration, which had been preparing for the exercise for a fortnight.

All government-run schools and most private schools participated in the human chain exercise in their respective areas. People, however, had to face inconvenience because of traffic diversion between 9 am and 2 pm. The human chain was formed between 12 noon and 12 pm.

Nitish said that while there are laws against dowry and child marriage, there is still a need to create awareness about them. “We will soon start a dedicated phone number on which a complaint can be lodged and any information given against those violating these laws”. The CM added that a state’s development had no meaning till such social evils existed.

He said it was not a political function and if “a political party did not participate, it reflected their mentality and thought-process”. “Human chain anyway is a symbolic function. There is need for sustained campaign against social evils,” said the CM.

