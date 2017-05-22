Chhattisgarh: Security forces unearthed IED planted by naxals

Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps

A powerful IED (improvised explosive device) weighing five kilograms, allegedly planted by naxals, was recovered from Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, police said on Monday. The explosive was recovered last evening when a team of district force personnel was out on a search operation in Amabeda police station limits averting a major tragedy, Kanker Additional Superintendent of Police Jaiprakash Badhai told PTI.

A squad of district force was patrolling on Amabeda-Dhanora road, located around 200 kms from the state capital, when it spotted the IED connection beneath a culvert, he said. Later, security personnel unearthed the explosive placed in a steel container and it was immediately destroyed by the bomb disposal squad (BDS), he said.

The explosive was planted to harm security personnel who frequently take the same route while patrolling in the region, the ASP added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now