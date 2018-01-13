IED defused on Srinagar-Baramulla Highway in J&K

Supreme Crisis
The IED device was found at 9 am with the help of a dog squad. The engineering squad of the army defused the device at 11 am, police said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 13, 2018 3:44 pm
ied bomb, srinagar baramulla highway, crpf, jammu kashmir, ied bomb diffuse, kashmir highway ied blast, indian express Security forces on Saturday recovered and defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in HMT area on Srinagar-Baramulla highway. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)
An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway was defused by security forces on Saturday morning in Jammu-Kashmir. The IED was placed adjacent to the road divider. It was found at 9 am with the help of a dog squad. The engineering squad of the army defused the device at 11 am, police said.

“We received information about the IED at 3 am,” Commanding Officer Rajesh Kumar told news agency ANI, adding that a joint team of civil police, second RR and CRPF carried out a recce of the area.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

ied bomb, srinagar baramulla highway, crpf, jammu kashmir, ied bomb diffuse, kashmir highway ied blast, indian express Bomb Disposal Squad personnel on Saturday defusing the IED device in HMT area on Srinagar-Baramulla highway. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

