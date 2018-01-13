IED defused on Srinagar-Baramulla Highway in J&K

Security forces on Saturday recovered and defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in HMT area on Srinagar-Baramulla highway. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi) Security forces on Saturday recovered and defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in HMT area on Srinagar-Baramulla highway. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway was defused by security forces on Saturday morning in Jammu-Kashmir. The IED was placed adjacent to the road divider. It was found at 9 am with the help of a dog squad. The engineering squad of the army defused the device at 11 am, police said.

“We received information about the IED at 3 am,” Commanding Officer Rajesh Kumar told news agency ANI, adding that a joint team of civil police, second RR and CRPF carried out a recce of the area.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

