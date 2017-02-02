Budget 2017

IED detected on Srinagar-Jammu NH

A patrol party of police detected the IED planted by militants between Kadlabal and Chursoo section of the National Highway this morning, a police official said.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Updated: February 2, 2017 1:35 pm
Security forces today detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Pampore area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

He said the bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot which destroyed the explosive.

