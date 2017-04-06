IED defused by CRPF and BDDS team in Gadchiroli district

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) on Thursday defused IED at a village in Aheri taluka of Gadchiroli district.

The IED weighing three kg was placed in a steel container and kept below a bridge in Mosam village, said police.

“The explosive is said to be planted by naxalites to mark their presence in the area,” SDPO-Aheri Gajanan Tompe told PTI.

The 9th Battalion of CRPF in Aheri had received information about the IED being kept below a bridge in the village, said Tompe.

The information was passed on to the BDDS team which later defused the IED.

