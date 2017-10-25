IED blast targets by Naxals security forces at Chhattisgarh; nobody injured

On September 20, a Special Task Force jawan and a tribal woman were injured when Naxals carried out an IED blast at Orchha village. (File/Photo) On September 20, a Special Task Force jawan and a tribal woman were injured when Naxals carried out an IED blast at Orchha village. (File/Photo)

Security personnel had a narrow escape as Naxals triggered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast near a weekly market in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Wednesday, police said. One of the three Naxals who fled into jungle after detonating the IED was arrested, district Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh told PTI. A team of security forces was patrolling the area to provide security at a weekly market at Manjhipara in Orchha village when the IED went off a little distance ahead.

Nobody was injured, and the security personnel succeeded in nabbing one of the three suspects who ran into jungle after the blast, the SP said.

His questioning led to recovery of another IED from the spot, the officer said.

Search operation was launched in the area to track down his colleagues. The area is around 300 km from the state capital Raipur.

On September 20, a Special Task Force jawan and a tribal woman were injured when Naxals carried out an IED blast at Orchha village.

