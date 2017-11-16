Seven security personnel injured in IED blast along Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand border

File photo File photo

At least seven security personnel were on Thursday injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast, allegedly triggered by Naxals, along the Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand border.

The blast took place around 2 pm near the Pipardhaba village of Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh, bordering Jharkhand, followed by an exchange of fire between the ultras and the securitymen. The injured include five jawans from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and two from Jharkhand Police. The injured personnel were airlifted to Ranchi, Chhattisgarh police officials say.

A joint team of Jharkhand Police and CRPF 218 Battalion was conducting special anti-Maoist operations when the blast took place at around 2 pm.

“As per preliminary reports, the condition of the injured troops is not critical,” a senior CRPF officer said. Additional forces from nearby areas were rushed to the area and the firing had stopped, the sources said. The Jharkhand Police will now file an First Investigation Report (FIR) into the incident.

(With PTI inputs)

