ie100 list of powerful Indians: Here’s who made it to the 2018 edition and who didn’t

The 2018 ie100 list was released on Friday with names of 100 most powerful Indians. With the weight of the 2019 general election hangs heavy on this year’s list, a few new faces did manage to shake up the old order. While some of the names on the list were repeated from last year, 2018’s list has new entrants from the field of politics, business, film industry and more.

#18 Tejashwi Prasad, 28

Leader Of Opposition, Bihar Assembly

WHY

With Lalu now in jail, Tejashwi has stepped up, shouldering charge of the party.

POWER PUNCH

The victory in the recent bypolls – the Araria Lok Sabha seat and Jehanabad Assembly seat – has been attributed to their leadership.

WHAT NEXT

The party is likely to play a key role in working out Opposition unity. Tejashwi also has the tough task of taking along senior party leaders.

#35: Jagan Mohan Reddy, 45

YSR Congress Party chief

WHY

Because he is a serious alternative to Chandrababu Naidu and TDP in Andhra Pradesh. His sustained pressure, highlighting the lack of movement on “special status” for Andhra, forced Chandrababu Naidu’s hand, pushing him to pull out of the NDA and the Union government.

POWER PUNCH

His over 2,000-km padayatra across the state has rattled the ruling party.

WHAT NEXT

Ahead of polls next year, Jagan has been attempting to unite the OBCs, Christians, Muslims and others against the TDP, which is dominated by the Kamma community.

BY THE WAY: Jagan is a stickler for organic and healthy food.

#39: Smriti Irani, 41

Union Minister Of Information And Broadcasting and Textiles

WHY

After losing the HRD ministry for textiles, Irani has made a comeback by getting the I&B portfolio.

POWER PUNCH

She has been trying to restructure Prasar Bharti and taken the autonomous body head-on.

WHAT NEXT

The I&B Ministry is building a centralised Social Media Communications Hub.

BY THE WAY: On Instagram, Irani often shares photos of her family and celeb friends like Ekta Kapoor and Salman Khan.

#45: Ranjan Gogoi, 63

Supreme Court Justice

WHY

One of the four judges of the apex court who held an unprecedented press conference to take on Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

POWER PUNCH

He headed the bench that directed the government to set up special courts to fast track cases against politicians.

WHAT NEXT

He is in line to be the next Chief Justice of India, when current CJI Dipak Misra demits office.

BY THE WAY: Not known to socialise, he stays away from power gatherings.

#46: O P Rawat, 64

Chief Election Commissioner

WHY

All eyes are now on OP Rawat as over the last six months, the EC’s integrity and impartiality has come under attack, especially from the Opposition.

POWER PUNCH

While rejecting votes cast by two rebel Congress MLAs in the high stakes Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat last year, he had spoken about the “creeping new normal of political morality”.

WHAT NEXT

With the HC setting aside the disqualification of AAP MLAs, the EC will have to hear the matter afresh.

BY THE WAY: Rawat starts his day with yoga.

#60: Rajiv Kumar, 66

Vice-Chairman, Niti Aayog

WHY

Because under his leadership, the Aayog has become a hub of out of-the-box ideas.

POWER PUNCH

Many crucial government schemes such as National Health Protection Scheme, the proposed electric vehicle policy, and the fresh data on employment creation have taken birth in the Aayog.

WHAT NEXT

The think tank is formulating a 15-year vision document.

BY THE WAY: He loves good food and good clothes.

#61: Ajay Tyagi, 59

SEBI chairman

WHY

In charge of safeguarding the interests of lakhs of investors. Has tightened norms for participatory notes, named over 300 shell companies.

POWER PUNCH

When UK Sinha retired as SEBI chief in February 2017, Tyagi’s was not among the names that did the rounds. Yet, he got the job.

WHAT NEXT

He proposed that firms that default on bank loans should disclose it on the stock exchanges.

BY THE WAY: Tyagi doesn’t miss his evening walk on the Marine Drive promenade.

#62: Vijay Keshav Gokhale, 59

Foreign Secretary

WHY

One of India’s leading China hands, his expertise will come in handy as India seeks to improve its ties with China.

POWER PUNCH

Was behind the note, asking “senior leaders” and “government functionaries” to stay away from Tibetan government-in-exile’s events.

WHAT NEXT

Will be key to India’s position on China.

BY THE WAY: Chose to be envoy in Taiwan to enhance his understanding of China.

#64: Edappadi K Palaniswami, 63

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

WHY

With the AIADMK at a crossroads, the stability of the government now hinges on their tenuous partnership.

POWER PUNCH

If the ‘Dharma Yudham’ Pannerselvam declared against Sasikala was his signature move, Palaniswami managed to get the CM’s post from him.

WHAT NEXT

Will the govt complete its term?

BY THE WAY: Palaniswami holds regular puja sessions.

#65: O Panneerselvam, 67

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM

WHY

With the AIADMK at a crossroads, the stability of the government now hinges on their tenuous partnership.

POWER PUNCH

If the ‘Dharma Yudham’ he declared against Sasikala was Pannerselvam’s signature move, Palaniswami managed to get the CM’s post from him.

WHAT NEXT

Will the govt complete its term?

BY THE WAY: Panneerselvam holds regular puja sessions.

#66: Nita Ambani, 54

Owner, Mumbai Indians

WHY

She is chairperson of IMG-Reliance, one of India’s biggest sports management firms, and India’s only voice in the International Olympic Committee.

POWER PUNCH

IMG-Reliance’s influence was evident when FIFA, after giving the cold shoulder to the Indian Super League for several years, recognised it as an official football tournament.

WHAT NEXT

As IOC member, will be in the thick of things if India bids for Olympics.

BY THE WAY: She practises Bharatanatyam.

#68: Nandan Nilekani, 62

Non-executive chairman, Infosys

WHY

Returned to Infosys as chairman of the Board almost a decade after stepping down as CEO, at a time when Infosys was embroiled in a battle between the management and some of the founders.

POWER PUNCH

Modi reposed his faith in both Aadhaar and its architect, Nilekani.

WHAT NEXT

Infosys under Nilekani will aim to find its way back to the top of India’s IT services sector, especially with regulatory uncertainties in key global markets such as the US.

BY THE WAY: Nilekani joined Infosys at 26, and rejoined it at 62.

#69: Uday Shankar, 56

Chairman and CEO, Star India

WHY

Under his leadership, Star India has become an entertainment colossus. In September, Star successfully won a Rs 16,347.50 crore bid for IPL’s global media rights across platforms.

POWER PUNCH

With IPL near, Star India is demanding a larger-than-usual hike in channel rates from DTH operators.

WHAT NEXT

In his new role as Asia president of 21st Century Fox, he will lead its video businesses across Asia.

BY THE WAY: Likes to unwind by watching TV with his family, including his dog.

#77: Amitabh Bachchan, 75

Actor

WHY

The four-time National Award winner is still one of the most sought after actors in films and television. Also wields enormous social media clout.

POWER PUNCH

Bachchan’s earnings from brand endorsements is one of the highest in the country.

WHAT NEXT

Has nearly 10 projects lined up. For the first time, he will star with Aamir Khan for Thugs of Hindostan.

BY THE WAY: He performed Sar jo tera chakraye, a song from the film Pyaasa, in acapella style, for an ad recently.

#78: Rajinikanth, 67

Actor-turned-politician

WHY

Anything the superstar does trigger frenzied speculation in Tamil Nadu. Rajinikanth will be watched to see if he ends up spoiling the chances of the DMK in the event of elections.

POWER PUNCH

“Time to change the system,” he said, announcing his entry into politics.

WHAT NEXT

Will he be the next M G Ramachandran? His upcoming movie Kala is expected to send out a strong political message.

BY THE WAY: Known for his Himalayan sojourns with his closest aides.

#79: Deepika Padukone, 32

Actor

WHY

One of the highest-paid actors, she has established herself as a darling of critics as well as the box office.

POWER PUNCH

At the height of the Padmaavat controversy, she stood by the film and said, “As a woman, I feel proud to be a part of this film, and to tell this story.” Her vocal stance on mental health has helped turn the spotlight on the issue.

WHAT NEXT

She will be seen in Sapna Didi, Vishal Bharadwaj’s much anticipated film on the mafia queen.

BY THE WAY: She loves to bake and collects books on it.

#83: Jyotiraditya Scindia, 47

Congress Chief whip in Lok Sabha

WHY

He leads the Congress’s charge in the Lok Sabha, and aggressively takes on Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh. Could be catapulted to a key position as the party under Rahul unveils a generational shift.

POWER PUNCH

Won the Kolaras and Mungaoli bypolls for the party.

WHAT NEXT

Expected to lead the Congress’s campaign efforts in MP.

BY THE WAY: His favourite colour is blue and his favourite dish is bhindi.

#84: Alok Verma, 60

CBI Director

WHY

For going after loan defaulters and the Opposition, which has been accusing the agency of being used by the government to target opponents.

POWER PUNCH

His tenure has seen the agency go after high-profile loan defaulters such as Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

WHAT NEXT

Clean up the CBI’s image of being a “caged parrot”.

BY THE WAY: Was DG Tihar when the documentary India’s Daughter, which had an interview with the December 16 gangrape accused, was aired.

#85: Karnal Singh, 61

Director, Enforcement Directorate

WHY

Because Singh, an IPS officer in a post traditionally held by IAS officers, heads another agency that stands accused of being used to target political opponents.

POWER PUNCH

Under him, the ED has taken the lead in investigating high-profile bank defaulters even before the CBI.

WHAT NEXT

Will have to try and bring back the loan defaulters who have fled abroad.

BY THE WAY: Holds an engineering degree and an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi.

#86: Rajnish Kumar, 60

Chairman, State Bank of India

WHY

As chairman of SBI, his actions and policies on interest rates and lending set the tone for peers in the banking sector.

POWER PUNCH

Kumar became chairman in October 2017 after a keenly contested race, despite age not being in his favour. He also turned the heat on several loan defaulters by taking them to the bankruptcy court.

WHAT NEXT

Under Kumar, SBI is taking steps to recover money from loan defaulters through insolvency proceedings in the bankruptcy court. He will have to clean up the balance sheet and boost the bank’s profits, which have taken a beating in the wake of surging NPAs.

BY THE WAY: Kumar is an avid traveller and a good badminton player.

#87: Aditya Puri, 66

MD, HDFC Bank

WHY

Puri has ensured consistent progress for HDFC on parameters such as profits, balance sheet size and total deposits, making it the most valued bank in the capital market. He was named among the 30 best CEOs in the world in the Barron’s list, 2017.

POWER PUNCH

Has ensured that the bank scrupulously avoids lending to shady promoters. Hence, the bank’s bad loan level is much lower compared to its peers in the sector.

WHAT NEXT

Under Puri, HDFC is expected to lead private banks — relatively unscathed by NPAs and stressed assets —in increasing their market share in terms of deposits and advances.

BY THE WAY: Loves gardening, dogs and listening to ghazals, classical Indian music and jazz.

#88: Vijay Shekhar Sharma, 39

Founder and CEO, Paytm

WHY

He has built India’s most valuable financial tech company with 250 million users. Sharma and his company, with the backing of Chinese internet major Alibaba and Japanese Softbank, were able to capitalise on the Centre’s demonetisation move in late 2016.

POWER PUNCH

Was one of only two Indians to make it to TIME magazine’s ‘most influential people list’ in 2017. He was also listed as the youngest Indian billionaire by Forbes in 2018.

WHAT NEXT

His focus will have to be on reinventing Paytm to help it sustain its reign at the top.

BY THE WAY: Sharma is a fan of the British rock band Coldplay.

#89: KK Venugopal, 87

Attorney General of India

WHY

As Attorney General, he is the Central government’s chief firefighter in the Supreme Court, including in the Aadhaar case. A Constitutional expert, he was Additional Solicitor General during the Morarji Desai-led Janata Party government.

POWER PUNCH

He opposed the suggestion of the Supreme Court that the Central government produce the PNB scam probe before it in a sealed cover. He said that it would mean a parallel inquiry.

WHAT NEXT

At 87, Venugopal is still raring to go and has two more years in office.

BY THE WAY: Loves to travel and collect antique books. A regular horse rider once, he is passionate about the races.

#90: Dushyant Dave, 62

Senior advocate, Supreme Court

WHY

Known for being fearless and upright, Dave is one of prominent faces of the Bar, constantly voicing concerns on issues relating to judicial reform and accountability.

POWER PUNCH

Outside the courtroom, he has strongly questioned CJI’s “selective allocations of cases”; inside, he fiercely argues, among other matters, the probe into the death of CBI judge BH Loya.

WHAT NEXT

He’s fighting a legal battle against the Bar Council of India in the Delhi High Court.

BY THE WAY: Dave takes up several cases for free, particularly for teachers, members of armed forces and NGOs.

#91: P Gopichand, 44

National Head Coach, Badminton

WHY

He is shepherding arguably the most high-achieving group of sportspersons in Indian sport — Saina Nehwal, P V Sindhu, K Srikanth, H S Prannoy and Sai Praneeth are some of his students.

POWER PUNCH

He has guided Sindhu to the finals of the biggest tournaments in women’s singles —Olympics, World Championships and Tour Finals.

WHAT NEXT

He is expected to assume a bigger role in sports administration at both the national and international stage.

BY THE WAY: He swears by a compilation of thoughts on the Advaita philosophy by Nisargadatta Maharaj titled I Am That.

#92: Dr Devi Shetty, 64

Cardiac surgeon and medical entrepreneur

WHY

The country’s foremost cardiac surgeon is a key voice that influences health policy. His Narayana Health has grown from one hospital with 225 beds to a network of 24 hospitals, seven heart centres and primary care facilities across India.

POWER PUNCH

Narayana Health, which went public in 2015-16, has achieved close to 22 per cent revenue growth in each of the following years.

WHAT NEXT

Dr Shetty’s Narayana Health recently commissioned a sleek state-of-the-art hospital in Gurugram.

BY THE WAY: A serious martial arts enthusiast, Dr Shetty boasts of a brown belt in karate.

#93: Jignesh Mevani, 37

Independent MLA

WHY

The lawyer-turned-politician has positioned himself as a rising Dalit youth leader, travelling beyond the state to address rallies in Maharashtra (Bhima Koregaon) and Delhi (Yuva Hunkar rally).

POWER PUNCH

He persuaded Congress president Rahul Gandhi to not field any party candidate on the reserved seat of Vadgam in Banaskantha district and went on to win his debut election.

WHAT NEXT

Mevani sees a role for himself beyond Gujarat, which only has approximately seven per cent Dalits. But he will need to sustain his momentum to make any impact.

BY THE WAY: He breaks into a song or recites couplets while making speeches.

Names missing from 2017 ie100 list:

JS Khehar

Krishna Gopal

S Jaishankar

Arvind Subramanian

Mukul Rohatgi

Vinod Rai

Narayana Murthy

J Chelameswar

Arundhati Bhattacharya

Arvind Panagariya

Manish Sisodia

Subhash Chandra

Kiren Rijiju

JP Nadda

Ahmed Patel

Vishal Sikka

Arvindkumar Sharma

Anil Ambani

RM Lodha

KV Kamath

Mallikarjun Kharge

Kapil Sibal

Ram Jethmalani

Rajiv Mehrishi

Sarbananda Sonowal

Soli Sorabjee

Nasim Zaidi

Suresh Prabhu

VK Sasikala

Rajiv Bajaj

