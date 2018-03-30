ie100 list: From Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi — the top 20 powerful politicians

The elections hang heavy on the ie100 list of most powerful Indians The elections hang heavy on the ie100 list of most powerful Indians

In the year leading up to 2019 Lok Sabha elections, new alliances were forged and old partners pulled away. The elections hang heavy on the ie100 list of most powerful Indians which has new faces coming in and old ones shooting up and down dependent on what they bring to the table

Like last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah retained the prime positions in the power list — becoming the No. 1 and No. 2 for two years running.

#1: Narendra Modi, 67

Prime Minister of India

WHY

Because every election — Assembly, bypoll or civic polls — fought since 2014 has been fought in his name. Because despite seemingly disruptive economic policies such as demonetisation and GST, and setbacks such as the banking scam and losses in byelections, under him, the Prime Minister’s Office is arguably the most powerful since Indira Gandhi’s. For coming up with a new communication strategy that involves reaching out directly to the public, especially through his Mann ki Baat and periodic public addresses to children, such as during the recent Board exams.

POWER PUNCH

Got heads of 10 ASEAN countries to attend Republic Day celebrations this year that showed India’s growing significance in the powerful grouping.

WHAT NEXT

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Will Modi’s popularity help the party tide over factors such as joblessness and anti-incumbency?

BY THE WAY: Pollyanna, a 1913 novel by Eleanor H Porter, is his favourite book. He loves it for the positive attitude of the main character, Pollyanna Whittier.

#2: Amit Shah, 53

BJP President

BJP chief Amit Shah (Files)

WHY

For turning the BJP into a formidable force. Under him, the party is in power in 22 of 29 states, pulling off emphatic wins such as Tripura in 2018 and Uttar Pradesh in 2017. His organisational skills — micro-level planning, bringing in talent, breaking rival groups to expand the party’s base — have forced the Opposition to constantly play catchup.

POWER PUNCH

Despite anti-incumbency and a spirited fight by the Opposition, the BJP pulled off a win in Gujarat in which Shah played no small role. He travelled 6,665 km across the state and addressed 31 rallies.

WHAT NEXT

The Karnataka Assembly elections. After setbacks in the recent by-elections (the loss in Gorakhpur in UP the biggest of them all), Shah wouldn’t want any other reverses to put the brakes on the party’s run.

BY THE WAY: Knows his cricket history. At a meeting with general secretaries, he once spoke about it for over two hours.

#4: Mohan Bhagwat, 67

RSS sarsanghchalak

WHY

Despite speculation that the BJP has grown too big for the RSS, he remains the most influential person outside the government. The BJP’s parent body continues to drive the government’s sociocultural and educational agenda — the RSS is learnt to have pushed the government to expedite the triple talaq Bill.

POWER PUNCH

“Preparing an army takes six to seven months but we (RSS cadres) will be battle ready in two-three days…” Bhagwat had said. Some ministers came out in his support.

WHAT NEXT

Bhagwat is determined to see significant movement on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya before the 2019 elections. In December 2017, 11 days before the Supreme Court was set to begin its final hearing in the Ayodhya case, Bhagwat declared, “On the Ram Janmabhoomi (site), the Ram Mandir alone will be built.”

BY THE WAY: Was given an honorary doctorate by the Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University for research on gaushalas and cow urine products having medicinal value

#5: Sonia Gandhi, 71

UPA chairperson

WHY

She may have relinquished the presidentship of the Congress after 19 years, but the UPA chairperson — ‘Madam’ to all her colleagues — remains as influential as before. She is the go-to person for Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the anchor which can bring together disparate anti-BJP opposition forces.

POWER PUNCH

Amid talks of formation of a non-Congress, non-BJP front by some regional parties and political manoeuvrings by Mamata and old warhorse Pawar, Sonia reached out to likeminded parties over a dinner. The message was clear — that the Congress cannot be sidelined and would lead any possible anti-BJP front.

WHAT NEXT

She will play a crucial role in forging alliances either before the 2019 polls or after, and will continue to handhold Rahul to ensure a smooth generational shift in the Congress.

BY THE WAY: She has given up on many of her favourite foods but coconut water remains on the list.

#6: Mamata Banerjee, 63

West Bengal Chief Minister

WHY

While she remains the most popular mass leader in West Bengal, she has also carved out her space in the national discourse as one ofthe fiercest critics of the Modi government. Not only has she increased her tally from the 2016 Assembly polls, she has also won every state bypoll since and dealt with the Gorkhaland separate statehood movement.

POWER PUNCH

Mamata was the first port of call for Telangana CM and TRS leader K Chandrashekar Rao, in his bid to form a national third front.

WHAT NEXT

Retaining the TMC’s dominance in the coming panchayat elections. All eyes are also on the role she would play in forging an anti-BJP platform at the national level.

BY THE WAY: She loves reciting Tagore’s poems.

#7: Rajnath Singh, 66

Union Home Minister

WHY

Considered the second-most powerful minister in the Union Cabinet after the Prime Minister, Singh heads most Group of Ministers (GoMs) on key government proposals. During his tenure, Left Wing Extremism has hit an all-time low.

POWER PUNCH

Singh is credited with paving the way for a dialogue with all stakeholders in the Valley by appointing former Intelligence Bureau chief Dineshwar Sharma as interlocutor.

WHAT NEXT

He has to contain infiltration from across the border in J&K and will also face challenges in bringing a peaceful solution to the decades-old Naga problem.

BY THE WAY: Loves driving, and fast. Often seen riding a motorcycle while visiting security camps.

#8: Arun Jaitley, 65

Union Finance Minister

WHY

Because he has stayed the course to remain a key political and economic strategist despite a series of headwinds such as lower growth and banking sector challenges.

POWER PUNCH

Announced mega recapitalisation plans of Rs 2.11 lakh crore and other reforms this year. While staying away from announcing an outright populist budget, he kept the focus on the rural and farm sector.

WHAT NEXT

After the Punjab National Bank scandal, will have to improve the way state-owned banks are run. Revenue collections from GST and a higher growth trajectory will be his key challenges.

BY THE WAY: He has a favourite caterer for his Amritsari chole-kulche whom he recommends to friends.

#9: Yogi Adityanath, 45

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

WHY

Despite the massive setback in the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls in seats vacated by him and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, as head of the country’s most populated state that is key to national politics, he remains powerful. He has so far survived any possible fallout of the results.

POWER PUNCH

His government has the backing of 325 MLAs in the Assembly and, before the bypoll setback, he had led the BJP’s sweep in the state’s urban local body elections in December.

WHAT NEXT

With the 2019 general elections elections looming, his priority would be to repeat the party’s performance of 2014, when it won 71 of the 80 seats in UP.

BY THE WAY: He loves swimming and badminton.

#11: Rahul Gandhi, 47

Congress President

WHY

Because he has finally taken over as Congress chief, injecting life into the Grand Old Party. With a year to go for the 2019 polls, Gandhi has positioned himself as a challenger to PM Modi. Having shed the image ofa non-serious politician, Rahul hasn’t been shying away from taking on the BJP.

POWER PUNCH

He led his party’s charge in Gujarat. His campaign gave the BJP a scare in Modi and Amit Shah’s home state and demolished the myth that the BJP was unbeatable there.

WHAT NEXT

Before the big battle of 2019, he will have to focus all his energy on four key states that go to polls this year. A good showing will give the Congress a decisive push for 2019.

BY THE WAY: Likes to collect model aircraft kits and assemble them.

#12: Nitin Gadkari, 60

Minister for Road Transport, Highways

WHY

Remains the flagbearer of the Modi government’s infrastructure push, with a reputation for being a doer. As an RSS man, Gadkari is also considered an independent power centre.

POWER PUNCH

Through his post-poll strategising, Gadkari is believed to have swung power for the BJP in Goa, despite having fewer seats than Congress.

WHAT NEXT

Getting the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, the country’s first 14-lane super highway, on course before the 2019 poll bugle. Also has to steer his much-touted Motor Vehicles Bill through the Rajya Sabha.

BY THE WAY: Before he takes off for a place, he ensures he gets to eat local delicacies from specific eateries.

#13: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, 59

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

WHY

For an almost unchallenged 12 years in office — the longest for any CM in the state. The Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana, a scheme to provide a cushion to farmers when prices fall below the MSP, is being touted as a gamechanger.

POWER PUNCH

After the Mandsaur agitation by farmers turned violent, Chouhan sat on a fast, taking the sting off the Opposition’s attack.

WHAT NEXT

With months to go for the Assembly elections, farmers, the very constituency Chouhan felt safe with, are making him nervous.

BY THE WAY: His wife Sadhna was recently elected president of the Kirar Samaj, the organisation that represents the community to which he belongs.

#14: Mayawati, 62

Bahujan Samaj Party Chief

WHY

The Samajwadi Party’s win, with the backing of the BSP, in the bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur showed her ability to transfer votes. While the BSP has just 19 MLAs in the 403-member UP Assembly, the party garnered 22.2 per cent of the vote share in the 2017 Assembly elections, pipping the SP.

POWER PUNCH

She surprised both the BJP and Congress by extending support to SP candidates for the Lok Sabha bypolls in Phulpur and Gorakhpur, leaving all guessing about her future plans.

WHAT NEXT

All eyes will be on whether she agrees to be part of any possible third front before the 2019 elections.

BY THE WAY: Instead of party workers touching her feet, she now gets them to greet her with a ‘Jai Bhim’.

#15: Akhilesh Yadav, 44

Samajwadi Party Chief

WHY

His party’s successes in the UP bypolls, particularly the timing of the victory ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has galvanised the Opposition in the country and has made a serious dent in the BJP election juggernaut. He pulled off a coup by getting arch rival BSP and smaller parties to extend support to his candidates for Gorakhpur and Phulpur seats.

POWER PUNCH

Convincing BSP chief Mayawati to formally announce her support for SP candidates in return for support in the Rajya Sabha.

WHAT NEXT

The challenge in sustaining the alliance with Mayawati will come from both her and within his own party.

BY THE WAY: He does not like wearing any accessories, be it a watch, chain or ring.

#16: Devendra Fadnavis, 47

Maharashtra Chief Minister

WHY

Because he continues to remain the BJP’s undisputed leader in Maharashtra, and is the face of the state government.

POWER PUNCH

His government’s Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyaan project, to make Maharashtra drought-free by 2019, has made significant headway. He has also been successful in wooing industries, while announcing a loan waiver for farmers.

WHAT NEXT

Ahead of the 2019 elections, he will have to tackle the agrarian crisis, build infrastructure and create jobs if the BJP hopes to make substantial gains in the state.

BY THE WAY: He loves driving and listening to music.

#17: Lalu Prasad, RJD president, 70



#18 Tejashwi Prasad, Leader Of Opposition, Bihar Assembly, 28

WHY

Because Lalu is one politician whose voters have not deserted him despite a string of corruption cases against him. With Lalu now in jail, Tejashwi has stepped up, shouldering charge of the party.

POWER PUNCH

The victory in the recent bypolls – the Araria Lok Sabha seat and Jehanabad Assembly seat – has been attributed to their leadership.

WHAT NEXT

The party is likely to play a key role in working out Opposition unity. Tejashwi also has the tough task of taking along senior party leaders.

BY THE WAY: No conversation can hold Lalu’s attention for long. He cuts in by saying, “Aur sab thik hai na?”

#19: Siddaramaiah, 69

Karnataka Chief Minister

WHY

The first Karnataka chief minister to complete a full five-year term in over four decades, he has used a blend of socialism, an earthy leadership style and good luck to steer the Congress government through his tenure.

POWER PUNCH

Despite initial resistance from within the Congress, Siddaramaiah managed to push through recommendations for a separate flag for Karnataka and a separate religion status for the Lingayats as part of a larger scheme to use identity politics to win electoral support.

WHAT NEXT

He is expected to play a bigger role in the party, regionally and nationally.

BY THE WAY: A cricket fan, he tries to watch at least one session of every cricket match played in Bengaluru.

#21: Sushma Swaraj, 66

External Affairs Minister

WHY

For holding her own in the ministry. Her prompt responses to overseas Indians in distress have lent her the image ofa proactive foreign minister.

POWER PUNCH

When Naresh Agarwal made a sexist comment against actor-politician Jaya Bachchan, Swaraj tweeted: “Shri Naresh Agarwal has joined Bhartiya Janata Party. He is welcome. However, his comments regarding Jaya Bachchan ji are improper and unacceptable.”

WHAT NEXT

Her ties with leaders across party lines will come handy should the BJP-led NDA fall short ofnumbers in the 2019 elections.

BY THE WAY: She knows a smattering of the Mizo language, which she picked up when her husband was governor of the state in the early ’90s.

#22: Nirmala Sitharaman,58

Defence Minister

WHY

India’s first full-time woman defence minister and one ofonly two women in the Cabinet Committee on Security, Sitharaman is also summoned by the party to address the media on most critical political issues.

POWER PUNCH

She flew in a Sukhoi fighter jet, was on board INS Vikramaditya and walked up to the Chinese border guards at Nathu La and had a chat with them.

WHAT NEXT

To ensure that Modi’s flagship ‘Make in India’ programme in defence and the strategic partnership model with the private defence manufacturing sector finally take off.

BY THE WAY: Besides the ministry’s Twitter handle, she has a personal one, an official and one ‘Raksha Mantri’ handle.

#24: MK Stalin,65

DMK working president

WHY

After years of patiently waiting in the wings, he has emerged as the face of the DMK. With the death ofarch rival Jayalalithaa plunging AIADMK into crisis, the DMK under Stalin appears to be on a stronger footing.

POWER PUNCH

He hit the streets, talking of a larger Dravidian nationalism, to counter the BJP’s “imposition” of Hindi in the southern state. He led his party in protesting against the Ram Rajya Rath Yatra entering the state.

WHAT NEXT

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be crucial for the DMK. He will also keenly watch new entrants Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to see which way they swing.

BY THE WAY: Known to have played cricket in his youth, he now plays the game with his grandchildren.

