Ideology leading to mob violence: Opposition to government in Lok Sabha

Accusing the NDA government of encouraging organisations that were fanning mob violence, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday claimed that lynching of people by cow vigilantes had only begun after the BJP-led regime assumed power. “Your (BJP) ideology is the cause of lynchings,” Kharge said in the Lok Sabha, while initiating a discussion on “the situation arising out of reported incidents of atrocities and lynching in mob violence in the country”. “This government is against minorities, Dalits and women,” he said, maintaining that these sections had been the key victims of mob violence. He cautioned the government against the damage being done to India’s image overseas and said “Hindustan” should not be allowed to become a “Lynchistan”.

As he began giving details of incidents of mob violence, BJP member Nishikant Dubey objected, stating that he could not refer to matters pending in the court. “You have taken up a wrong case,” Kharge told Dubey and went ahead with his speech. “We ask the Prime Minister – you say one thing and do something else,” Kharge said, and demanded that the government reveal how many cases of mob lynching had taken place and how many people had been booked for them. He said the accused had got brazen because of the encouragement they received. He named Hindutva organisations like the VHP and Bajrang Dal and charged them with involvement in the violence. He said most incidents of mob violence had taken place in the states ruled by the BJP.

Referring to the murder of a BJP worker in Kerala, he said the Union Home Minister had sought details of the incidents and that the state Governor had summoned the Chief Minister and the DGP to discuss it. “How many times has a state governor called a chief minister over such an incident? “This is discrimination,” he said. There were loud protests by BJP members when Kharge quoted from the farewell speech delivered by former President Pranab Mukherjee. “He can not name the President (under Rule 351) to influence the debate,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said. The Speaker also endorsed the contention. Kharge said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described Mukherjee as his “guru,” he had not heeded the latter’s advice.

