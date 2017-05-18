Kulbhushan Jadhav’s execution stayed: Sushma Swaraj thanks Harish Salve

Kulbhushan Jadhav’s execution was stayed by the International Court fo Justice on Thursday. Kulbhushan Jadhav’s execution was stayed by the International Court fo Justice on Thursday.

Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Thursday complimented her team of officers for their hard work, resulting in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) overturning the Pakistan military court’s death sentence awarded to Navy veteran Kulbhushan Jadhav. “The ICJ order has come as a great relief to the familly of Kulbhushan Jadhav and people of India,” she tweeted on Thursday. “I compliment my team of officers in the MEA for their tireless efforts and hard work.” Jadhav was awarded the death sentence after Pakistan found him guilty of espionage and sabotage activities.

“We are grateful to Mr.Harish Salve for presenting India’s case so effectively before ICJ,” she added, “I assure the nation that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi we will leave no stone unturned to save #KulbhushanJadhav.” Harish Salve was India’s counsel in the case.

Following the verdict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Swaraj to thank her. He also appreciated Harish Salve’s efforts at the ICJ, news agency PTI reported.

The ICJ, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, had held a public hearing on Monday, May 15, where both India and Pakistan presented their arguments in the case. In the verdict, delivered by a 11-judge bench on Thursday, the ICJ asserted its jurisdiction over the case and stayed the death sentence until further notice. Regarding the 150-day clemency period, which ends in August, the court directed Pakistan to take all measures to ensure Jadhav is not executed pending its final decision.

“Pakistan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Mr. Jadhav is not executed pending the final decision in these proceedings and shall inform the Court of all the measures taken in the implementation of the present Order,” it observed.

