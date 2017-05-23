ICJ should take suo-moto action against Major Gogoi: Geelani

Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani. Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Hardline Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani today said the International Court of Justice should take suo-moto action against Major Leetul Gogoi, who had tied a man to a jeep in Kashmir as a human shield against stone pelters. He termed the honouring of Gogoi by the Army as an extremely distressing and shameful act. Gogoi was honoured yesterday with the Army chief’s ‘Commendation Card’ for his ‘sustained efforts’ in counter-insurgency operations.

The Major is in the middle of a row over tying Kashmiri youth Farooq Ahmad Dar to an army vehicle during polling in the Srinagar Lok Sabha by-election on April 9 allegedly as a shield against stone-pelting.

“It (honouring the Major) is extremely distressing and a shameful act. Honouring such an officer clearly vindicates our claim that this is a state-sponsored policy and if not stopped, it will prove detrimental for human lives,” Geelani said in a statement here.

He linked the human shield controversy to that of the Kulbhushan Jadhav issue and said the International Court of Justice (ICJ) should intervene and punish erring officer.

Geelani also hit out at politicians for favouring Major Gogoi and their misinterpretation of the gruesome incident.

“It is ridiculous to award the said officer for the insensitive human shield incident. It is not an exemplary act. How did he save human lives? The youth was arrested in Beerwa when the situation was quite peaceful and normal. “It is a fabricated story and a lame excuse to save the erring official,” he said.

