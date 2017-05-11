ICJ move shouldn’t be cosmetic exercise: Kargil Martyr’s father

The father of Captain Saurabh Kalia, who was captured and killed by Pakistani troops during the 1999 Kargil war, has welcomed the government’s decision to approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the hanging of Kulbhushan Jadhav, but added that it should “not be a cosmetic exercise”.

“India approaching the ICJ in Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case should not be a cosmetic exercise. I wish the government’s efforts pay off to save Jadhav,” said the 68-year-old N K Kalia, who had filed a petition in the Supreme court in 2012, seeking a direction to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to approach the ICJ against the Pakistan Army for killing his son in violation of the Geneva Convention on treatment of war prisoners. The case is pending in the apex court and there has been no hearing in the past six months, he said.

Captain Kalia and five soldiers were captured by the Pakistan army on May 15, 1999. Their mutilated bodies were handed over on June 9, 1999. Kalia said successive governments have not been able to take a consistent stand on Pakistan.

