ICHR’s member secretary Anand Shanker Singh resigns

ICHR Chairperson Sudershan Rao confirmed the development saying "Singh had approached me with his resignation citing personal reasons. He has been relieved of his duties and an officiating member secretary appointed till an appointment is made for the post".

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: June 24, 2017 2:57 pm
ICHR, Sudershan Rao, Indian Council of Historical Research , Anand Shanker Singh, ICHR member resigns, Indian express, India news Anand Shanker Singh was vice-president of the Uttar Pradesh chapter of RSS-backed Akhila Bharatiya Itihasa Sankalana Yojana
Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR)’s member secretary Anand Shanker Singh has resigned from the post citing personal reasons, within six months after his appointment by the HRD Ministry.

51-year-old Singh was relieved from the post on Thursday. ICHR Chairperson Sudarshan Rao confirmed the development saying “Singh had approached me with his resignation citing personal reasons. He has been relieved of his duties and an officiating member secretary appointed till an appointment is made for the post”.

Singh was vice-president of the Uttar Pradesh chapter of RSS-backed Akhila Bharatiya Itihasa Sankalana Yojana (ABISY) and principal of Iswar Saran Degree College in Allahabad at the time of his appointment in January.

