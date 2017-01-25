ICG evacuates sick Indian crew from merchant ship

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Wednesday undertook medical evacuation of a sick Indian crew from merchant ship Panamax-4 approximately 50 kms into Bay of Bengal, while the vessel was enroute Paradip in Odisha. “The Coast Guard, Vizag received request to evacuate 26 year old Ishitiyak Ahmed, who required urgent medical help as his condition was deteriorating,” a release issued by ICG said here.

ICG ship Arnvesh on routine mission was diverted to reach the vessel but realising the emergency, Coast Guard pressed its helicopter Chetak for evacuation, it said. Despite low visibility, the helicopter piloted by Commandant R Ramesh managed to land onboard the merchant vessel, said the release.

The patient was evacuated, brought to Vizag and admitted to a hospital here. His condition is reported to be stable, the release said.

During last one year ICG has saved 24 lives in four operations undertaken off Andhra coast, the release added.