I&B sets up panel to frame regulations for online news portals

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Wednesday set up a committee to frame laws to regulate online media and news portals. The ten-member committee will be headed by the I&B Secretary.

According to the order, the committee will have to recommend “appropriate policy formulation for online media/ news portals and online content platform including digital broadcasting which encompasses entertainment/ infotainment & news/ media aggregators,” the order said.

It said the committee will “analyse the international scenario” for similar regulations and will also have to define the scope of what all can be regulated in online news and media sphere. The order stated that the committee will “delineate the sphere of online information dissemination which needs to be brought under regulation” on the lines similar to print and television media.

The order said content on private television channels is regulated by Programme and Advertising Codes of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act of 1995, while there is Press Council of India for the print media “which has its own norms to regulate”. However, it said, the government felt there are no “norms or guidelines” to regulate online media and news portals, and digital broadcasting.

The panel will have to keep in mind FDI norms, Cable Television Networks Act, norms circulated by Press Council, code of ethics framed by News Broadcasters Association (NBA), and Indian Broadcasting Foundation’s (IBF) prescribed norms for electronic media, while recommending regulatory norms for online media.

Apart from I&B Secretary, the panel will have, among others, secretaries of Ministry of Electronics and IT and Home Ministry, and CEO of government’s citizen engagement platform MyGov. It will also have representatives of the Press Council, NBA and IBF.

