I&B mulls social media hub to get feedback, mould perception

The platforms the new tool should be able to "listen" and respond to will include Facebook, Twitter, Google+, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and "Play Store, email, news, blogs, complaint sites and forums"

Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry is planning to set up a Social Media Communication Hub to track the trending news in districts across the country and gather feedback on the the government’s schemes. The ministry will hire people on contractual basis to be its “eyes and ears” in every district and gather people’s feedback on government policies. It will also employ experts at the hub to analyse the feedback collected.

The tender document recently floated by Broadcast Engineering Consultants India (BECIL), a public sector enterprise under the I&B ministry, said “a technology platform is needed to collect digital media chatter from all core social media platforms as well as digital platforms such as news, blogs… In a single system providing real-time insights, metrics and other valuable data.”

The document stated that the platform will also be expected to provide automated reports, tactical insights and comprehensive workflows to initiate engagement across digital channels, and should enable publishing features to help disseminate information. The platforms the new tool should be able to “listen” and respond to will include Facebook, Twitter, Google+, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and “Play Store, email, news, blogs, complaint sites and forums”, said the document. This platform will “power a real time New Media Command Room”.

The social media analytical tool, according to the tender, “should have comprehensive analytics system to monitor and analyse various aspects of social media communication and World Wide Web”. Further, it should be able to monitor various emerging trends and “gauge the sentiments amongst the netizens”, it said. It should be a “guiding tool” for the ministry to understand impact of various social media campaigns conducted on schemes run by the Union government.

